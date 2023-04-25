WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.175 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 3.97% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.265 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.89% from the previous week’s 0.58 rating. This past week’s 0.54 key demo rating represents 704,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7% from the 757,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.58 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #7 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.987 million viewers, also drawing a 0.30 key demo rating. The NBA Playoffs on ABC topped the night in the key demographic with a 0.68 rating, also drawing 2.481 million viewers.

Against the NBA Playoffs simulcasting on ESPN and NBC, plus the NHL Playoffs airing on TNT and TBS, SmackDown drew the lowest total audience since November 25, 2022, and the lowest key demo rating since January 6 of this year. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 3.97% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 6.89% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 11.42% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.89% from the same week in 2022.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Nuggets and the Timberwolves on ESPN at 9:38pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.80 key demo rating, also drawing 2.246 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.685 million viewers, also drawing a 0.13 key demo rating.

Friday’s live edition of SmackDown aired from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defending against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Xavier Woods, plus Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle in a No DQ match, which ended up being the main event.