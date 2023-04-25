WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.815 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is even with last week’s 1.815 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.840 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.945 million), the second hour drew 1.939 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.919 million) and the final hour drew 1.666 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.582 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 3.44% from last week’s 0.58 key demo rating. The 0.56 key demo rating represents 731,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.79% from the 752,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.58 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #4 ranking.

RAW ranked #10 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs game, the Bucks vs. Heat NBA Playoffs game, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News Tonight, Hannity, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, and The Ingraham Angle. This is even with last week’s #10 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs game topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.64 key demo rating, also drawing the 4.264 million viewers to top the night on cable in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since March 20. This was the ninth-highest total audience of the year so far, tied with one other episode, and the seventh-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. This week’s RAW viewership from younger viewers increased going into the third hour, which is the opposite of the usual trend, while older viewers tuned out as normal. RAW went up against, but out-ranked he NHL Playoffs on ESPN and TBS last night, while the NBA Playoffs on TNT topped the day in the key demographic. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were both well over the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was even with last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 3.44% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 12.45% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 27.27% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was the Randy Orton 20th Anniversary show.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 4.902 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.196 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 5.202 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.533 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 602,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa de Famosos drew 1.677 million viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.568 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. American Idol drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.61, while The Voice drew the top viewership of the night with the 5.202 million, also drawing a 0.47 key demo rating.

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW aired from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, with the following line-up announced head of time – a “huge announcement” by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, which was the main event, and Bad Bunny’s return to address The Judgment Day, which was the show-closing segment.