WWE on A&E block (2023) ratings for week 9

Week 9 of WWE on A&E had the season finale episodes of Rivals as Biography rapped up its season last week with The Iron Sheik episode.

The 9PM airing of Rivals featured Steve Austin vs Bret Hart and the show did a season-high of 445,000 viewers, up from the 357,000 viewers of Hogan vs Piper last week. The show did also a season-high of 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo and placed #24.

The 10PM Rivals episode featured Steve Austin vs Shawn Michaels and did slightly less viewers, with 433,000 tuning in. It also did a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo and was #25 on the chart.

Next week, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures starts on A&E as well as Steve Austin’s new show Stone Cold Takes on America.