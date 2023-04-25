WWE denies release requests

James Drake of The Dyad/Grizzled Young Vets revealed today that WWE has denied GYV’s request for a release. He says his contract with WWE ends on October 14th and is looking forward to his next chapter in his career.

As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release.

I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I'll never take that for granted.

My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023.

I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents.

— James Drake (@JamesDrake_GYV) April 25, 2023