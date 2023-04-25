WWE denies release requests

Apr 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

James Drake of The Dyad/Grizzled Young Vets revealed today that WWE has denied GYV’s request for a release. He says his contract with WWE ends on October 14th and is looking forward to his next chapter in his career.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Betty Rose

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal