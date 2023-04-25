Raw brand off to Europe for four-day tour

The Raw brand has departed Chicago to Europe for a mini four-day tour which will see them perform in England, Northern Ireland, and France.

The tour starts tomorrow, Wednesday, with a show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. On Thursday it’s a short drive to Manchester for an event at the AO Arena before moving to Belfast on Friday for a show at the SSE Arena. On Saturday, the final show is in Paris at the Accor Arena.

The WWE Superstars will depart Europe after the Paris show and will travel straight to Fort Worth, Texas to be part of night two of the WWE Draft on Monday Night Raw.