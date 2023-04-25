News for tonight’s NXT Spring Breakin’
The 2023 Spring Breakin’ edition of WWE NXT will air live tonight on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
WWE has indicated that tonight’s show will air commercial-free. The episode will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell defending her title in a Triple Threat against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton, and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against Grayson Waller.
WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-
NXT Title Match
Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)
Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell (c)
Trunk Match
Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly
Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase
Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley
Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade
Oba Femi vs. TBA