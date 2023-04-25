News for tonight’s NXT Spring Breakin’

The 2023 Spring Breakin’ edition of WWE NXT will air live tonight on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has indicated that tonight’s show will air commercial-free. The episode will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell defending her title in a Triple Threat against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton, and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against Grayson Waller.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

NXT Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell (c)

Trunk Match

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly

Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase

Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade

Oba Femi vs. TBA