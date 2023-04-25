LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’

– Tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ episode opens up with a look at various Superstars having a spring picnic with festivities while discussing tonight’s matches. We’re now live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans welcome us with “NXT!” chants. There are various spring props around the building.

Trunk Match: Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly

We go right to the ring and out comes Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the first Trunk Match. They’re both carrying weapons as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Vic shows us a look at the car we’re using for the trunk – a 1947 custom Dodge, who came from Tony’s uncle, Henry Hill. Out next comes Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

The two teams start brawling at ringside. Pretty Deadly gets the upperhand and brings chains and chairs into the ring. Fans do dueling chants. Tony and Stacks cut them off and beat their opponents up in the middle of the ring. Pretty Deadly takes back control but The Family takes it to the corner, launching each other into their opponents to keep them down.

The fight goes back to ringside with both teams using weapons. Pretty Deadly tries to get rid of some of the weapons but The Family attacks as the chaos continues at ringside. Pretty Deadly is back-dropped into a small pool filled with balls at ringside as Stacks and Tony D stand tall to cheers. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Stacks is double teamed at ringside. Tony drops them both. Stacks and Tony brings it back in with multiple chair shots to keep their opponents down. Stacks is sent spine-first into a wedged chair in the corner by Tony as Prince moves. Pretty Deadly drops Tony with a roll of dimes.

Pretty Deadly hangs Stacks upside down in the corner, then unloads on Tony with chair shots, forcing Stacks to watch. Tony is double slammed onto a trash can now as fans boo. Stacks tries to attack but they cut him off and send him to the floor for Spilt Milk at ringside.

Stacks is carried to the car now, and placed in the trunk. The trunk is closed. They go back for Tony but Stacks opens the trunk and hits them with fire extinguisher spray. Kit is hit with a crowbar, then placed in the trunk. Prince is double teamed onto a table, then tossed into the trunk. The Family slams the trunk close for the win.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– After the match, Tony and Stacks celebrate as the music hits and fans pop. We go to replays. The Family now drives away with Pretty Deadly in the trunk.

– We see Tiffany Stratton arriving to the show earlier. She insults Roxanne Perez and NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, promising to win the title tonight.

– Duke Hudson is backstage with Andre Chase. Duke tells Chase he’s next but Chase is gathering his thoughts. Duke says he dismissed the other students tonight, so it will be just he and Andre out there, the two killers of Chase U. Duke goes on about how Bron Breakker can be dangerous, but then he hypes Chase up. Chase is now fired up and ready to fight as they head out. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Dijak warned Ilja Dragunov on Twitter this past weekend.

Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase

We go back to the ring and out comes Chase University – Andre Chase with Duke Hudson, who is still carrying his MVP trophy. Bron Breakker is out next to boos and some cheers.

The bell rings and they go at it. Chase beats Bron up in the corner. Bron presses Chase but he slides out. Bron with big corner thrusts now as the referee warns him and fans boo.

Bron with a big running shoulder thrust in the corner now. Bron keeps control of Chase as Duke looks on from ringside. Bron launches Chase with a back-drop. Bron hits the ring post as Chase moves to avoid a running thrust. Chase keeps fighting but Bon sends him to the apron. Chase slams Bron’s arm over the rope.

Chase fights in and hits the side-Russian leg sweep, then stomps as fans help him spell “C-H-A…” but Bron cuts him off and rocks him. Bron with a big powerslam to boos. Bron applies the Steiner Recliner in the middle of the ring now for the quick win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Bron stands tall as the music hits. Bron receives mostly boos as he stares Duke down.

– We get a hype video on NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes for tonight’s main event.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage to have a word with The Family when she sees Ilja Dragunov arrive. She goes to interview him but Dijak suddenly attacks Ilja from out of nowhere and they brawl. Dijak destroys Ilja while talking trash to him. Dijak slams a sliding door onto Ilja but he blocks it with his foot. Dijak keeps trying and now pins Ilja down with the door as officials rush over to try and restore order.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring and out first comes Lyra Valkyria to a pop. Cora Jade is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it with Lyra striking first. Jade whips her into the corner but runs into a boot. Lyra fights back and springboards into a crossbody but Jade kicks out at 2. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Jade gets the upperhand and drops Lyra with a high knee for a 2 count. Jade taunts and slaps Lyra around now as fans do dueling chants.

Lyra fights back with a Northern Lights suplex, and another into a bridge, but Jade rocks her. Lyra blocks a high knee and dumps Jade over the top rope to the floor. Lyra with a dropkick through the ropes. Lyra brings it back in and goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Lyra with more strikes and another Northern Lights suplex for 2.

Jade quickly kicks out again. Lyra blocks the DDT, hen nails a kick to the jaw. Jade ends up on the floor for a breather to boos. Jade brings her kendo stick in but the referee grabs it, and they argue.

Lyra attacks and they tangle but Jade takes advantage of the hesitation, then drops Lyra with the DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Cora Jade

– After the match, Jade stands tall as the music hits.

– We see the competitors walking backstage for the NXT Title match. Grayson Waller is accompanied by a woman who has his boot on display. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see The Family riding around celebrating. We can hear Pretty Deadly throwing a fit in the trunk. Tony D’Angelo pulls over and tells Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to check it out. Stacks opens the trunk and apparently beats on Pretty Deadly some. Stacks gets back in the passenger seat and says it was nothing. They laugh about this being an easy night, then drive off again.

NXT Title Match: Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller with his model friend. She has his golden sneaker on display. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is out next with Trick Williams. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor as fans start the “Melo!” chant.

The bell rings and they go at it. They quickly trade several counters and taunts for the first few minutes. Hayes rocks Waller and nails a vertical suplex. Waller avoids the Fade Away leg drop.

Hayes slams Waller and goes to the top but he’s knocked right back to the mat. Hayes takes Waller down for the Crossface but Waller slides out an goes to the floor. Waller throws a steel chair in, but this distracts the referee and Hayes as Hayes catches it.

Trick comes over to stop Waller but Waller smashes Trick over the back with a chair to put him down. Hayes comes out to check on Trick but Waller takes advantage and drops the champion at ringside with a clothesline. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Waller has Hayes down in a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring. Trick was helped to the back during the break. Waller focuses on Hayes’ hurt knee now. They tangle some and Hayes hits the Fade Away but it also takes a lot out of him.

Hayes works Waller over and they trade more strikes, then collide in the middle of the ring and both go own with clothesline attempts. Waller’s hand falls on Hayes’ chest for a quick pin attempt. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Hayes blocks a suplex and keeps control. Hayes with more high-impact offense, then a big springboard DDT for a close 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants as Hayes goes to the top. Hayes climbs back down and can’t hit Nothing But Net as Waller moves. Hayes is limping around now. Waller hangs Hayes up on the middle rope and rocks him. Waller fights back in and nails a sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for 2.

Waller is frustrated now as a “this is awesome!” chant starts up. Waller goes on and rolls into the big Stunner but Hayes rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Waller takes apart the top of the announce table now, then lays Hayes on top of it.

Waller goes to the top rope, briefly walks out and nails the huge flying elbow drop to put Hayes through the announce table. Fans go wild as Waller brings it back in but Hayes kicks out. Waller can’t believe it. Fans chant “asshole!” now and then “fight forever!”

More back and forth between the two now. At one point Waller went for the TKO but Hayes turned it into a Codebreaker. Hayes drops Waller and goes to the top for Nothing But Net to get the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays as Trick comes back out to celebrate with Hayes. Hayes takes the mic and has some choice words for Bron Breakker. Hayes calls out Breakker to settle this on Sunday, May 28 at NXT Battleground. Hayes wants Bron in his own backyard. Hayes calls Bron out to make it official. The music hits but Bron comes from behind and lays Trick out with a Spear. Bron with the big powerslam to Hayes, sending him to the floor to regroup. Bron man-handles Trick in the Steiner Recliner now. Breakker goes to the floor and stalks Hayes as he tries to get up. Hayes stumbles to his feet and Breakker puts him through a wall of the set. Breakker stands tall to boos as officials call for medics and a stretcher for Hayes.

– A pre-recorded promo with Roxanne Perez airs. She talks about being into WWE as a kid, while her friends were into Disney princesses. All she wanted to be was a WWE Superstar. She sees little girls in the crowd now, and they have the same looks in their eyes as she did then. Perez is wearing two bows in her hair to represent all of the little girls. Perez has the chance to win back the NXT Women’s Title tonight and she’s not just doing it for herself, she’s doing it for all the little girls.

– We see what has happened to lead to Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Joe Coffey is on the phone with NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, saying he’s on the way to them. Joe Gacy and Ava approach Coffey about a title shot for The Dyad. They want a fair match for The Dyad this time. Gacy says he can sense Coffey wants to punch him in the face, and Gacy says he will give him the chance next week. If Gacy wins, The Dyad gets a title shot. Coffey asks what’s in it for them. Ava says if Gacy loses, The Dyad will never receive another shot as long as Gallus are champions. Coffey says you’re on, then walks off. Ava tells Gacy don’t forget about getting yours. Gacy says in due time.

Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and Josh Briggs is already out with Fallon Henley. Brooks Jensen and Kiana James are out next.

The bell rings and Jensen goes at it with Briggs, who is hesitating a bit. Jensen taunts and talks some trash, working Briggs into the ropes. Briggs fights back and they collide. Briggs backs off but Jensen slaps him. Jensen with more shoves and slaps.

Briggs levels Jensen with a big shoulder, then catches him in an inverted Atomic Drop. Briggs yells at Jensen but Jensen turns it around with a corner splash. Briggs back-drops Jensen to the floor, and Jensen is frustrated. Fans chant for Henley. Jensen comes back in but James tags herself in. Fallon runs in and tackles James, then works her over.

More back and forth between Fallon and James now. James with stiff shoulder thrusts in the corner. James shows off some but Fallon levels her with a clothesline. Fallon is fired up now but Jensen distracts her at ringside with some trash talk. Briggs comes over and decks Jensen, then celebrates with Fallon. Fallon knocks James off but Jensen catches her, then uses her to knock Fallon down.

Jensen and James celebrates but Briggs drops Jensen on the floor. Briggs and Fallon keep control and send their opponents back to the floor. Briggs and Fallon pose on the ropes as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jensen is going at it with Briggs in the middle of the ring as fans rally. They trade big strikes and Jensen nails a big boot. Briggs fights back and they both go down, falling into tags to their partners. Fallon and James attack with Fallon getting the upperhand. James comes back but Fallon slams her face-first into the mat. James drops Fallon in the corner, then orders Jensen to come in and finish her, but Briggs runs over Jensen to save Fallon.

Briggs unloads on Jensen now. Briggs with a big side-slam and an elbow drop. Briggs readies for a big punch while Jensen holds himself up using Briggs’ leg. James distracts Briggs, which sends Fallon over to tackle James off the apron to the floor. Jensen takes advantage of the distraction and drops Briggs with a spinning heel kick. Briggs and Jensen fight up from their knees in the middle of the ring.

Jensen with a big chop, and another. Jensen blocks a shot and nails a forearm to the face, then a big lariat to the back of the neck. Jensen with another lariat and a Brainbuster for a close 2 count. James and Fallon are on their feet at ringside, and James drops Fallon with her loaded bag. James is on the apron now, telling Jensen to use the bag on Briggs. A miscommunication leads to James getting knocked off the apron by Jensen as Briggs moves.

Jensen is shocked as James yells from the floor. Jensen pleads with her, then turns right around to a big lariat by Briggs for the pin to win.

Winners: Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley