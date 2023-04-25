Lesnar Set To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw

Apr 25, 2023 - by James Walsh

Brock Lesnar is heading to the WWE Draft, as he will appear on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that The Beast will appear on next week’s show, which is night two of the WWE Draft.

Outside of the Draft, Lesnar’s appearance is the first announcement for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network on Monday.

One Response

  1. Kevin H says:
    April 25, 2023 at 7:46 am

    The build for this feud has been lame . It should of happened the night after Mania with Brock going for the title ( should of been held by Cody ) since it would of been off roman and he could challenge again . Maybe with Heyman pulling the strings in the background. Now it’s “Brock didn’t like his spot . Wth is that.

