Jerry Lawler update

WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross recently caught up over the phone, and JR says The King is still recovering from his recent stroke.

Ross took to Twitter on Monday and recalled an hour-long phone call he just had with Lawler, noting that Lawler’s voice seemed to get stronger the longer they spoke. Lawler is set to undergo a procedure next week to help with his situation.

“Had a great one hour convo today with ⁦@JerryLawler who’s recovering from the affects of a stroke. Jerry’s voice seem to get stronger the longer we spoke. The King will undergo a procedure next week to help his situation. [cowboy hat face emoji],” Ross wrote.

The 73 year old Lawler took to Twitter a few days back and thanked everyone for their support. He also shared photos of three caregivers who spent a week with him to help with the rehab process.

“Just allow me to thank you for sending me your prayers and well wishes concerning my stroke!!! And my thanks go out to these 3 caregivers who devoted an entire week to help me out!,” Lawler wrote with the photos seen below.

Lawler suffered a massive stroke at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday, February 6. He was hospitalized, and experienced issues with paralysis and his speech, but doctors felt like he would make a full recovery with rehabilitation. He was allowed to go back home to Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, March 10 to begin outpatient rehab on his limited speech and cognitive skills. Lawler appeared in a taped segment at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 31, as a part of Andy Kaufman’s induction, and while it was clear that he was still dealing with speech issues, he looked great and seemed to be in good spirits.

There is no word yet on when Lawler will return to making public appearances.

