Braun Strowman reportedly has concussion

A new report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is out of action with a concussion, according to multiple sources.

Strowman last wrestled on Friday’s SmackDown when he and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders. This is interesting as there was a moment during the bout where Strowman was double teamed by Erik and Ivar, but then he fought both opponents off as Ricochet tagged in. It was mentioned on commentary that Strowman got “overly excited,” and may have been knocked loopy or knocked silly in the previous sequence. This is the same sequence that saw Strowman launch his partner into their opponents, but it was botched and later re-done to an extent. You can see the spot below, which shows Strowman quickly roll to the apron to regroup. Before today’s injury report, word from within WWE was that the original spot that saw Strowman send Ricochet into Erik and Ivar did not go as planned. Strowman still worked several more minutes of the match, hitting several signature moves, including the Strowman Express.

Strowman was scheduled to work WWE live events this past weekend, teaming with Ricochet against The Vikings, but he was pulled from the road so that he could heal. Ricochet won singles matches over Ivar instead, with Erik and Valhalla at ringside.

There is no word yet on when Strowman might be back in the ring as of this writing.