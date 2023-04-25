AEW reportedly signs Ashley D’Amboise

AEW has reportedly signed indie star Ashley D’Amboise. As noted back in February, it was reported that AEW was looking to sign D’Amboise as they had offered her a contract due to her performance in more than 20 matches since debuting in April 2021. At the time, sources believed D’Amboise would be signing.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that D’Amboise is now under contract to AEW. It wasn’t clear if this is a full-time contract or a tiered deal.

D’Amboise has worked for the NWA, Impact Wrestling and Battle Slam this year, but as of mid-March she has been exclusive to AEW and ROH. Her last AEW match was a loss to Maki Itoh on Elevation two weeks back, and her last ROH bout was a Proving Ground Match loss to ROH Women’s World Champion Athena on ROH TV two weeks ago. She has also worked for smaller indie companies as of late, and held multiple titles. D’Amboise has never won a match for ROH or AEW, but that should change soon now that she is signed. Her only AEW TV appearance came on July 22, 2022 when she and Skye Blue came up short against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Rampage.

AEW offered D’Amboise a contract at a time when she was a highly-touted prospect. She had been on AEW’s radar as a potential signing for some time. Within the industry, people pointed to D’Amboise as a name to look out for, who was a quick learner, and one who took to the sport well. The 32 year old D’Amboise, who is in a relationship with Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, debuted in early 2021. She previously attended Florida State University from 2009 – 2013, where she studied dance. She also worked as personal trainer from for about one year in 2016 and 2017.