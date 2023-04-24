Updated lineup for WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny appeared on tonight’s RAW to announce that he will no longer be hosting WWE Backlash, and instead he will wrestle Damian Priest in a Street Fight. It was also announced on RAW that Bianca Belair will be at Backlash to defend the RAW Women’s Championship against IYO SKY.

Coming out of tonight’s RAW, here is the updated WWE Backlash lineup for Saturday 5/6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico-

-Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

-Solo Sikoa & The Usos vs. Matt Riddle, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. IYO SKY

-Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega

-WWE United States Championship Triple Threat: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley

-Omos vs. Seth Rollins

-Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest