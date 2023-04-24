Ric Flair on Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is his hero.

Flair appeared on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, and the topic of McMahon’s recent scandal was brought up. Rogan commented, “When he was getting involved in scandals and there was like, girls that he had paid off, I just wanted to say, Duh. Like, duh. You’ve got an 80 year old savage who’s built like a fucking gladiator. Gee, you think he fucks? What do you think? You think Vince McMahon is doing that just for fucking hee-hees & haw-haws? No, of course he’s got some floozies on the side.”

“He’s my hero,” Flair responded.

Rogan added, “The guy’s an animal.”

“I judge people by how they treat me, and he has treated me like… I’ve never had anyone treat me with more respect ever in this business. He’s a great guy. I don’t care what he does, he’s my hero,” Flair said.