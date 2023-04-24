Possible spoilers on tonight’s Raw, HHH announcement

WWE has confirmed that Chief Content Officer Triple H will be on RAW with a “huge announcement,” but no other details were given.

It was noted by PWInsider that there was talk that Triple H “may appear to help hype up the WWE Draft,” but that was before WWE confirmed the appearance. However, a new report from Fightful Select says Triple H may be appearing on RAW for a much bigger reason. It was noted that the backstage buzz has been building for the announcement today and that one widely-speculated idea is that a new title belt is fully prepared and could be introduced as soon as tonight. It wasn’t confirmed if this will be a new design, or a completely new title.

PWInsider has since reported that there’s behind-the-scenes talk that Triple H will be announcing or unveiling a new World Title of some kind. It wasn’t clear if this is a new title to set up RAW and SmackDown having their own “top title” coming out of the Draft, or if this is a new physical design to replace the two belts currently held by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is not in attendance tonight.

On a related note, PWInsider confirmed that Brock Lesnar is not at RAW, which is expected as he was not advertised. There’s been talk of doing Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor on RAW. There are also plans for a segment to build to Omos vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash.

Fightful Select adds that extras were brought in for an in-ring segment that involves “some heavy duty security gear,” and then a “bunch more” for another segment. WWE also had kendo sticks, 2x4s, axe handles and lead pipes prepared for a segment on tonight’s RAW.