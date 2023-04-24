Omega announced for AAA TripleMania, former WWE diva recalls frustration

– A date has been set for Kenny Omega and El Hijo del Vikingo’s rematch.

At a press conference on Monday, Lucha Libre AAA announced that Vikingo will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Omega at Triplemania XXXI: Tijuana. The show is taking place on Saturday, July 15 and will be available live via Fite TV.

Omega defeated Vikingo in a non-title match when the two faced off on an episode of AEW Dynamite this March. The match was Vikingo’s AEW debut.

– Karlee Perez, who is also known as Maxine from WWE’s FCW and NXT developmental systems, recently spoke up about why she requested her release from the company back in 2012.

“From what I remember, I was just getting very frustrated. They were messing with me. They were trying to change my look. They were trying to change my gear because somebody didn’t like it or politically somebody didn’t like it. There was just always something. They wanted me to go back to FCW after I already spent years there. There was no reason for me to go back. It was just this game.”