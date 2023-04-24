Notes on Sheamus and Zoey Stark

– Reports have suggested that Zoey Stark is one of the talents who have been pitched for a call up to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night Smackdown ahead of the WWE Draft this year. Stark then revealed the Superstars she wants to face on the main roster, including Rhea Ripley as well as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair.

– During a WWE 24 documentary about WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Sheamus said he almost quit WWE during the 2015 WWE Draft. This was a difficult time in his career, and the Celtic Warrior almost had enough. The draft came and I had just been WWE Champion up until the end of December 2015. And I was the last pick on the televised draft. I’m thinking to myself like, ‘How have I gone from ‘The Guy’ to the last pick of the draft?’ I was like, ‘This is a serious fall from grace.’ I was so angry, man, I was ready… I kind of felt like ready to walk out. I really did. I felt like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not enjoying this anymore.