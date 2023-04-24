News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois as the build to Backlash continues.

Backlash host Bad Bunny will return on tonight’s RAW to address The Judgment Day, while Damian Priest will face 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in singles action. It’s been rumored that Mysterio, Bunny and Santos Escobar vs. Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor would be confirmed for Backlash, but a recent report stated that the Backlash match will be Mysterio and Bunny vs. Priest and Mysterio.

Besides Bad Bunny’s appearance and Priest vs. Mysterio, no other matches or segments have been confirmed for tonight’s RAW.

WWE will also build to the other Backlash matches on tonight’s show, specifically Omos vs. Seth Rollins. This match was announced during Friday’s SmackDown but with no build. Tonight’s RAW will be the final red brand show before next Monday’s WWE Draft edition of the show. The Draft will kick off on Friday’s SmackDown.

Superstars advertised for tonight’s show include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.