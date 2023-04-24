LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to a “blockbuster episode” of the show. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a huge pop and pyro.

Rhodes takes the mic to a “Cody!” chant. He asks fans what they want to talk about – the WWE Draft and how he could end up on RAW or SmackDown, or his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar. He praises Lesnar for his combat sports accomplishments and says that’s ironic as Lesnar waited to get the drop on him when his back was turned. Cody shows us stills from the attack a few weeks ago. Cody then wants to show us something else. He takes off his tie, tosses it into the crowd, then unbuttons his shirt, and also tosses it to a fan.

Cody shows us his torn pec scar, and comments on being in Chicago since the Hell In a Cell match he worked with the injury, against Seth Rollins, which he still hasn’t watched back. Cody gets fired up and tells Lesnar to pick a spot to add another scar. He says Lesnar hasn’t learned anything from this scar. Cody says he didn’t do anything that night, he just had a sold out arena prop him up on their shoulders and carry him to the finish line as he was in so much pain. Cody gives big thanks to Chicago.

The Judgment Day’s music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to some boos. Finn says we all have scars, but that’s not why he’s here. Balor knows Cody got screwed against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and he knows that feels. Finn says Cody got screwed because he had no one to watch his back. Finn knows that’s why Cody picked Lesnar to team with, but he trusted the wrong man and needs to be smarter, like Finn. Finn says Cody can’t win this match against Lesnar, not on his own. Fans boo. Cody interrupts and thought there was an immense respect here, but he’s only thinking about Lesnar, so whatever Finn is selling he’s not buying. Finn says Cody and The Judgment Day would be unstoppable, and we all know it.

Finn says Cody made a mistake at WrestleMania, so he shouldn’t make one at Backlash. Finn goes on praising his stablemates as a “you suck!” chant breaks out. Cody couldn’t hear them so they repeat the chant. Cody says he won’t be joining the group, so he must decline. Finn says this is a real pity, a real shame, because you’re either with The Judgment Day or against them. Finn says watch your back because some day he will slap the bleach out of Cody’s head. Cody smiles as Finn goes to leave. Cody brings up how he wasn’t medically cleared to compete, but he was cleared three hours ago, and he can’t think of a better message to send to Lesnar than against Balor tonight. Fans pop as the two face off and have words while Cody’s music starts up.

– The announcers hype tonight’s card and Patrick says the Allstate Arena is sold out. They say the announcement made by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will rock the foundation of WWE.

The Bloodline vs. The Latino World Order

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The LWO – Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. They come out with new theme music that pays homage to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, the founder of The LWO.

Wilde and Jey go at it to start. Wilde with an arm drag and a dropkick for a pop. Jimmy tags in and The Usos unload on Wilde in the corner now. Solo tags in and The Usos send Wilde into a big back elbow by Solo.

Wilde dodges a double team attack by The Usos, then Santos and Cruz tag in with double dropkicks to The Usos. Wilde and Cruz with flip dives to The Usos on the floor, while Santos hits a suicide dive to the opposite side of the ring, sending Solo into the announce table.

The LWO returns to the ring and poses to a big pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Solo dominates Wilde in the middle of the ring. Wilde stuns Solo and drops him with a tornado DDT. Santos and Jimmy tag in to go at it now. Santos runs wild on Jimmy and knocks Solo off the apron.

Jimmy rocks Santos but gets hit by a jumping knee. Jimmy dumps Santos to the apron but runs into an enziguri. Santos with a big top rope crossbody for a close 2 count. Santos is up first but Jimmy nails an enziguri to put him right back down. Cruz flies in and takes Jimmy down, then goes for a big Phoenix Splash from the top bu Jey flies in to break it up just in time.

Santos sends Jey to the floor and works him over but Jey sends him into the ring post face-first. Wilde pulls Jey back to the floor but Solo attacks and smashes Wilde into the edge of the apron. Cruz rocks Jimmy with two enziguri kicks now, dropping him in the corner.

Cruz goes to the top while Solo distracts the referee. Jey then distracts the referee from the apron, allowing Solo to hit Cruz in mid-air with the Samoan Spike. The Usos then hit the 1D on Cruz and Jey covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, The Bloodline stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Jey takes the mic and says the longest-reigning tag team champions had one bad night at WrestleMania 39, they let down The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief one time, but guess what… Jimmy declares they will win back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on Friday’s SmackDown, and they are dedicating the win to The Tribal Chief They drop the mics as the music starts back up to boos and cheers. The Usos and Sikoa exit the ring.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, telling her the match with IYO SKY was just announced for WWE Backlash. Belair says she’s excited as SKY has proven she’s a worthy competitor, but as she’s said before, she stays ready so she don’t… Damage CTRL interrupts. Bayley taunts Belair and goes on about how she can’t hang with a competitor like SKY. SKY interrupts and lashes out in Japanese. Bayley says SKY wants to fight Belair tonight. Belair is down but Bayley informs her it will be Damage CTRL vs. whichever two idiots want to team with Belair. Belair wanted to face just SKY but she says that’s OK. Bayley taunts Belair some more, then walks off with Dakota Kai. SKY rolls her eyes at Belair, then follows.

– Still to come, Bad Bunny is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jey Uso is backstage on the phone with someone, presumably Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman, informing them of The Bloodline’s win over The LWO. Jey finishes the call and then sees Sami Zayn watching him. He asks Sami what he wants, and Sami says he’s not here for a fight. Sami can’t believe The Usos are dedicating their potential title win to Roman Reigns and not doing it for themselves. Sami says he and Kevin Owens are not losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, so what will happen with Reigns when The Usos lose. Sami says it won’t be good and The Usos don’t deserve that. Jey asks Sami why he cares and Sami says he feels bad. Jey tells him not to… don’t worry about what’s going on over here, you made your choice and like it or not, I did too. Jey walks off.

– We get a video package on how WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch, with her comments on Lynch from last week. Trish is now backstage with Cathy Kelley. Trish is asked if she has any insight into why Lynch isn’t here again this week. Trish has a little secret – Lynch is not doing so good right now. She previously confided in Trish and said she was having a hard time being at the top of the women’s division, while also being The Man and The Mom at once. Trish says she also has these things going on in her own life but she’s thriving, unlike Lynch. Trish saw Lynch cracking under pressure and decided to take her out of her misery. She says Lynch should be sitting at home, watching and saying “thank you, Trish” instead. Cathy thanks Trish for her time. Trish says Cathy gets it. Graves agrees.

The Street Profits vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Graves says this could be the last time we see The Profits team together. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander already out. Benjamin starts off by knocking Dawkins off the apron with a high knee, then he goes at it with Ford.

Ford unloads but Benjamin catches him in mid-air for a slam. Alexander tags in with a Michinoku Driver to Ford for 2. Cedric unloads on Ford with punches while he’s down. Shelton tags back in but Ford catches a kick. Benjamin ducks a kick. Ford misses a follow-up but then hits the enziguri.

Dawkins and Cedric tag in to go at it now. Dawkins with a flying back elbow, then the corner splash and a big kick. Dawkins with The Silencer but Benjamin breaks the pin up just in time. Ford and Dawkins take turns on Shelton now but Cedric rolls Alexander for 2. Dawkins with the big slam to Cedric. Ford tags in and hits the top rope Frogsplash for the pin to get the quick win.

Winners: The Street Profits