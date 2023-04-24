HHH announces new world title belt

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has revealed the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt.

Tonight’s RAW saw Triple H kick off the 9pm hour to a big pop from the Chicago crowd. He discussed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and said when Reigns is drafted in the WWE Draft, he will take his titles to that brand and stay, while the other brand will crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The new champion will be crowned at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

The following details come from RAW coverage-

Back from the break and out comes WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to a big pop. Fans chant “Triple H!” as he enters the ring with a smirk on his face. Triple H says as a WWE Superstar, he had the incredible privilege of competing in front of the fans, standing in the ring at WrestleMania 22 to defend he WWE Title against one of the greatest of all-time, John Cena, and now he has the incredible privilege of insuring WWE is all it can be for generations going forward, which is why he’s out here to talk about current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Fans boo. Triple H points to how Reigns is coming up on 1,000 days as champion. He calls the milestone incredible and unheard of in the modern area, then comments on how Reigns has retained over some of the best and after being in the business for 30 years, he can’t think of many who can hang in the ring with Reigns… Reigns is that damn good. Triple H says in these 1,000 days, Reigns did something very smart – he negotiated himself into a position where he didn’t have to defend the title that frequently. Fans boo. Triple H doesn’t blame Roman and while that is great for Reigns, it’s not great for WWE as the company and fans deserve more. Triple H says fans need more than that, which is why he previously said the WWE Draft will change WWE at its very core. He says when Reigns gets drafted to whichever brand he goes to, he will take his current title with him and stay there, while the other brand will determine a new champion. Triple H announces that they will crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia. He then unveils the new version of the “big gold belt,” which you can see at this link. Fans cheer. Triple H says this will be a champion you can be proud of, you can respect and admire, one you that will defend anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world. He says this champion will not have to demand your acknowledgement, this champion will earn your acknowledgement, and earn the title of World Heavyweight Champion. Fans pop as Triple H thanks everyone. He walks off as we get a close-up of the new title belt.