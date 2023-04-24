Flair on McMahon: “He’s my hero”

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience, two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion Ric Flair called Vince McMahon his hero. When Rogan brought up the allegations against McMahon and the women he paid off along the years, Flair said he only judges people by how they treat him. “And he has treated me like I’ve never had anyone treat me with more respect ever in this business,” Flair said. “He’s a great guy. I don’t care what he does. He’s my hero.”

The close relationship between Vince and Ric is no secret and Flair is open about how Vince came to the rescue more than once, even with lending him money, to survive. Despite being terminated from WWE a couple of times, the “Nature Boy” does not blame McMahon for it and has always praised the WWE Executive Chairman for how he handled him along the years.