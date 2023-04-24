Eva Marie: “I have such a good relationship with WWE”

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Former WWE star Eva Marie recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, Marie discussed a possible return to WWE, and her relationship with the company. She also revealed what her original WWE ring name was meant to be, teased a potential storyline with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, and much more.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

What her original WWE ring name was meant to be:

“My name originally was supposed to be Melania. I dropped that out there because I don’t think I’ve ever shared that, but that was originally what was happening. We were talking about names and things of that nature and Melania was the one that was going to be for me, and then all of a sudden, Total Divas aired I believe on a Sunday, Monday Night Raw comes and then my first time on TV, I was valeting Natalia [Neidhart]. And it was just like Eva Marie, because obviously Natalie, Natalia, that’s not going to work, so we’ll, we’ll go by her middle name, boom. And then that’s how I kind of initially got on to television. And for character wise, I think it really, it really coincided with, obviously, the amazing WWE Universe and also Total Divas. So it had, I think, a very weird combination of those kinds of mixed into the bowl.”

Her relationship and future with WWE:

“I have such a good relationship with WWE. I just had a conversation with them a couple of weeks ago, talking with them, with WWE Studios, and there’s always conversation, you never know. I mean, I love the company. I’m really blessed because it’s given me this platform, and I know that I wouldn’t be where I am today without WWE. But you know that competition, that competitor inside feels like I just have unfinished business. I have to say I have to leave it. I mean, it’s the worst way to answer a question, but it’s not the end of the Eva Marie.”

Potential storyline with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss:

“I mean, I could come back with dark hair. I could have a “dark era” come back with dark hair, team up with Bray Wyatt, you know, do a little something there. I mean, I’m thinking to me, that’d be kind of dope. And then also, I mean my last in 2021 I did have a little you know, issue with Alexa Bliss. So if I come back have dark hair and you know, we can we can run it back a little bit.”

Marie also revealed how she became part of the main WWE roster, opened up about her WWE tryout, appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, and much more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.