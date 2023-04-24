Eric Bischoff recounts his recent near-death experience

Eric Bischoff recounted on his latest episode of his podcast that he nearly died twice in two different hospitals due to a condition he has.

Bischoff said that he is hypoglycemic, a condition which the glucose level is lower than the usual range, and started taking Psyllium Husks, the soluble fiber which among other things, helps regulate blood sugar levels. Bischoff read some of the directions, but took more than the recommended dose and didn’t get to the part where it said not to take the maximum dose at the beginning.

“I get up…go to the bathroom, and I’m passing buckets of blood. Like lots of it,” Bischoff said. He continued saying that he eventually passed out but then he was taken to the hospital.

After arriving at the hospital, the doctors told him that they have to remove some parts of his intestines, however during surgery, he bled out and surgeons decided to halt the procedure.

“I used up all of the blood they had at the hospital or in the county where I live in,” Bischoff said. “They put me in a helicopter and life-flighted me up to Billings, Montana because they had better equipment and experienced surgeons up there and all that kind of stuff.”

After a few more days in ICU, his condition turned better but doctors weren’t sure they wanted to release him because they couldn’t find the cause of what happened and it’s a mystery.

“And I’m thinking…”It’s not a mystery, I know exactly what happened. I took those three big heaping tablespoons of Psyllium!’” Bischoff continued.

“The doctor did tell me…he said, ‘You almost died twice. You almost died in Cody and you almost died here!’”