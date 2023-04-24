4/23/23 WWE house show results from Toledo, OH
– The LWO : Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar d Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander
– Shotzi ( Blackheart ) d Sonya DeVille using a quick roll-up pin.
– Sheamus d LA Knight using a brogue kick.
– Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Mustafa Ali via submission.
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) d Jimmy and Jey Uso : Kevin pins Jimmy after executing a Stunner.
– Natalya d Shayna Baszler using a small package roll-up.
– Ricochet d Erik ( w/ Ivar and Valhalla ) with the 630 senton.
– Cody Rhodes d Solo Sikoa
