4/23/23 WWE house show results from Toledo, OH

– The LWO : Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar d Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

– Shotzi ( Blackheart ) d Sonya DeVille using a quick roll-up pin.

– Sheamus d LA Knight using a brogue kick.

– Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Mustafa Ali via submission.

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) d Jimmy and Jey Uso : Kevin pins Jimmy after executing a Stunner.

– Natalya d Shayna Baszler using a small package roll-up.

– Ricochet d Erik ( w/ Ivar and Valhalla ) with the 630 senton.

– Cody Rhodes d Solo Sikoa

