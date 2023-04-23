WWE to celebrate 60th year anniversary of the WWE Championship this week

WWE will be celebrating the 60th year anniversary of the WWE Championship this week.

In recognition of the title’s 60-year milestone, WWE is kicking off WWE Championship Week, a week-long celebration on social media and WWE.COM. WWE’s social media channels will relive the “epic clashes, unforgettable moments and larger-than-life champions” that have made the WWE title an enduring force for more than half a century.

Special episodes of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist as well as original video features and never-before-seen photos are also planned.

The WWE title was first won by “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers on April 25, 1963.