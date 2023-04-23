WWE to celebrate 60th year anniversary of the WWE Championship this week

Apr 23, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE will be celebrating the 60th year anniversary of the WWE Championship this week.

In recognition of the title’s 60-year milestone, WWE is kicking off WWE Championship Week, a week-long celebration on social media and WWE.COM. WWE’s social media channels will relive the “epic clashes, unforgettable moments and larger-than-life champions” that have made the WWE title an enduring force for more than half a century.

Special episodes of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist as well as original video features and never-before-seen photos are also planned.

The WWE title was first won by “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers on April 25, 1963.

