William Regal addresses AEW departure “for the last time”

In a series of tweets now deleted, William Regal explained his reasoning why he left AEW and how his departure came to be.

Regal said that he knows that Tony Khan summed up a few conversations they had with quick answers and wanted everyone to know the truth.

He said Khan called him when he was having lots of family problems and when Regal found out, he told him to go take care of his family and that he shouldn’t be talking to him now. He said that they talked again two weeks later in Jacksonville and that’s where he explained why he wanted to leave and didn’t have an agenda or anything else.

“I had a great time in AEW and thankful for the time I spent there with many of my close friends and the amazing crew,” Regal wrote. “I just want to make that public so people stop misinterpreting it. It’s sad that people in our job can’t realize that you can be a decent human being without having an agenda or taking advantage.”

Regal, who now occupies a high-level office position in WWE, added that it’s the last time he will mention his AEW departure and thanked Tony Khan again for taking him onboard.