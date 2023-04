“Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker” Premieres Wednesday, May 17th on TNT/ following Western Conference Finals Game One/Two

The story of American icon and world-famous wrestler, Hulk Hogan. He had it all…fans, money, a loving family, even his own TV show…but when an infamous sex tape was leaked to the media it changed his life forever. This film uncovers the scandal beyond the ring, the man vs the legend and his ultimate fight for privacy.