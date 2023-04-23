Video: Hardy’s Return Promo Promises To End Career “On An Extremely High Note”

Apr 23, 2023 - by James Walsh

Tonight’s AEW Rampage saw Jeff Hardy cut his first live promo since his return to the promotion. The wrestler highlighted the work he has put in to be able to stand with his allies in the ring and then yielded the microphone to his brother Matt before a confrontation with The Firm. You can find a highlight clip of the sequence from AEW below.

