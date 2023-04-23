Updates on Muhammad Hassan and Faye Jackson

– Muhammad Hassan update…

Where Are They Now? #MarcCopani better known to wrestling fans as former #WWE star #MuhammadHassan, is currently working as principal at Fulton Junior High School in #NewYork. pic.twitter.com/5CKFX1F1yY — Pro Wrestling Guru (@PWGuru02) April 23, 2023

– Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson took to Twitter today to reveal that her and wrestler D Rogue got into a physical confrontation that left her with scratches and bruises.

She went into a very lengthy story about their relationship, including that he mentally broke her down into sexual relations.

And how she had to check herself into a mental hospital last year to try to get mentally stable.

Jackson said she flew to San Francisco to confront him over him lying to her after she found out he was married, and that was when the alleged assault happened.

She said she home now and just wants to heal up and get on with her life.