– Lita’s time in WWE is said to be done for right now. She could be brought in later on this year to be involved in the Becky Lynch/Trish Stratus SummerSlam feud.

– Dr. Britt Baker, former AEW Women’s Champ, turns 32 today!

– Mercedes Monè’s next appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling will be on May 21st when they come to the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA for “Resurgence”.