Tony Khan to appear on Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS

AEW President Tony Khan will be making an appearance on Wednesday’s Dynamite although this time the company stopped short from plugging it as a “major announcement.”

While it’s unknown why Khan will be showing up, the launch of the new Saturday show is on the horizon along with the anticipated return of CM Punk, who has been off television since September’s All Out pay-per-view.

AEW is plugging Khan’s appearance simply stating, “We will hear from Tony Khan” on social media. Khan has not tweeted about it yet although he did announce Orange Cassidy vs Bandido for the AEW International title for Wednesday’s show.