Notes on Will Ospreay, Bandido, and AEW All In promotion
– Will Ospreay defeated Mark Haskins and Lance Archer to become NEW 1PW World Champion (United Kingdom).
I’m a war you’ll never win, but I love the optimism.
📷 @tonyknox
©️ @1ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/p5UgAQCIyY
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 23, 2023
I absolutely love @WillOspreay after this make sure everyone was alright after last night pic.twitter.com/J4zMU2CmPB
— Liam Wakelin (@FNmagician) April 23, 2023
– Bandido’s new visa and passport have arrived, he will be returning to AEW this week.
This Wednesday, 4/26
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT
AEW International Title@orangecassidy vs @bandidowrestler
Orange Cassidy has won 19 straight title defenses, but standing in the way of 20 is the highly anticipated return of Bandido THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/Zn9e9scIbW
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 22, 2023
– AEW All IN was promoted during the FA Cup Semi Final yesterday at Wembley Stadium