Notes on Will Ospreay, Bandido, and AEW All In promotion

– Will Ospreay defeated Mark Haskins and Lance Archer to become NEW 1PW World Champion (United Kingdom).

I absolutely love @WillOspreay after this make sure everyone was alright after last night pic.twitter.com/J4zMU2CmPB — Liam Wakelin (@FNmagician) April 23, 2023

– Bandido’s new visa and passport have arrived, he will be returning to AEW this week.

This Wednesday, 4/26

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT AEW International Title@orangecassidy vs @bandidowrestler Orange Cassidy has won 19 straight title defenses, but standing in the way of 20 is the highly anticipated return of Bandido THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/Zn9e9scIbW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 22, 2023

– AEW All IN was promoted during the FA Cup Semi Final yesterday at Wembley Stadium