Notes on Will Ospreay, Bandido, and AEW All In promotion

Apr 23, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay defeated Mark Haskins and Lance Archer to become NEW 1PW World Champion (United Kingdom).

– Bandido’s new visa and passport have arrived, he will be returning to AEW this week.

– AEW All IN was promoted during the FA Cup Semi Final yesterday at Wembley Stadium

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nao Yamaguchi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal