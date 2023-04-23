Notes on Chavo Guerrero and Thunder Rosa

– Chavo Guerrero said in a recent interview that his 11 second match against Kane at Wrestlemania 24 was his highest paying and shortest match ever.

– A report by Fightful Select has an injury update on the injured former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. According to the report, Thunder Rosa has not been cleared to return to the ring yet, and there is said to be concern that she might require surgery to fix her back issue.

Thunder Rosa has been out of action due to a back injury since last year. She returned to AEW earlier this year to take part in the Spanish-language commentary for the company.