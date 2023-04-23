Notes on Bill Goldberg and Charlotte Flair

– Since its was confirmed that Bill Goldberg is now a free agent, AEW President Tony Khan has expressed interest in bringing the WWE Hall of Famer to AEW however the money it would take to secure his services would be very high.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed how much Goldberg was paid for his WWE Saudi Arabia PLE matches. The report stated “Goldberg made so much money for so few matches in his WWE deal, reportedly $2 million for each of his Saudi Arabia matches, and for AEW, that kind of money per match simply isn’t cost-effective”.

– In an interview with Fightful, Charlotte Flair spoke about which wrestlers she was a fan of when she was growing up.

She said:

“I love Sting. When I was a little girl, I was like, ‘I want to meet Sting.’ Sting, and then, my Uncle Arn (Anderson) because he’s my Uncle Arn. I thought he was my real uncle. All the guys were kind of the same. Mr. Perfect [Curt Henning], Mr. Wonderful [Paul Orndorff], Sting. Macho Man [Randy Savage] came to see me at school. My dad brought him for lunch. I was really young.“