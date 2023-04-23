Naomi trains with former WWE Superstar, attends independent show

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Trinity Fatu was backstage at last night’s GCW Scene of the Crime event from the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. It remains to be seen if she was just visiting, or there looking for work.

Fatu also attended ROH Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania 39 Weekend as she was in town for the WrestleCon convention and the Wale-Mania event. It’s interesting to note that while Fatu recently confirmed she is no longer with WWE, she is still listed as a member of the official WWE SmackDown roster.

On a related note, Fatu was training with former WWE star Samuray Del Sol (aka Kalisto) this week. She has not wrestled an official match since May 15, 2022, but it looks like she may be preparing for an in-ring return. You can see clips of Fatu and Del Sol training below: