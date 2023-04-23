Mercedes Mone signs contract extension with NJPW/Stardom

Mercedes Mone and Bushiroad have agreed to an extension on her current NJPW/Stardom contract, according to Dave Meltzer.

The news comes hours before she is set to defend her IWGP Women’s title against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom later tonight.

Meltzer is also reporting that it’s believed Mone’s next match will be on an event in the U.S. He did not indicate the length of the extension.