Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, steps down
WWE’s top business partner Jeff Shell (CEO at NBCU) resigns immediately today after investigation into inappropriate relationship with employee.
Shell oversaw the company’s theme parks, its Peacock streaming service, sports production operations, television stations group, and entertainment and news television networks like NBC News.
Less than a year after WWE then-CEO Vince McMahon resigns (and later comes back) after investigation into inappropriate relationship with employees, WWE’s top business partner’s CEO, Jeff Shell at NBCU resigns after investigation into inappropriate relationship with employee. https://t.co/jrzadVGPr6
