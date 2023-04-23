Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, steps down

Apr 23, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE’s top business partner Jeff Shell (CEO at NBCU) resigns immediately today after investigation into inappropriate relationship with employee.

Shell oversaw the company’s theme parks, its Peacock streaming service, sports production operations, television stations group, and entertainment and news television networks like NBC News.

