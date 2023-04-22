WWE stocks hit all-time record high during Friday’s session

WWE smashed its all-time high on Wall Street yesterday, hitting $109.80 during the trading day before closing the week at $109.35.

The stock has climbed almost 30% in a month and after a few days down following the Endeavor merger deal announcement, stocks rocketed to new heights since then.

The price gives WWE a market cap of $7.91 billion so far, still just over $1 billion from what Endeavor valued it in their $9 billion+ merger. Two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley upgraded WWE to a “overweight.”

Once the Endeavor transaction is finalized, WWE will be merged with the UFC on Wall Street and will trade under the symbol TKO on the New York Stock Exchange. The new name of the parent company is expected to be announced soon.