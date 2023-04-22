Trinity Fatu abandons trademark filing for Trinity Starr name

Trinity Fatu, the artist formerly known as Naomi in WWE, has abandoned her application to trademark the name Trinity Starr according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The application for her assumed new name was filed on March 20 by attorney Michael Dockins, the same attorney who has helped many wrestling stars from different promotions file trademark applications.

According to the USPTO, a filing was done on April 15 for express abandonment on the mark by Dockins. The USPTO processed the application two days later on April 17 confirming that the application has been abandoned.

Apart from appearing ringside at the Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor during Mania weekend, Fatu has largely stayed away from wrestling since she walked out of WWE a year ago.