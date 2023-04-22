Seating chart for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London

AEW will be using pretty much just over half of Wembley Stadium for the All In show in late August as the seating chart has been published. This is something that WWE has been doing lately for stadium shows such as Royal Rumble and SummerSlam.

The ring will be in the center circle at Wembley with a big stage set on the west side of the stadium. The seating chart shows the unused portion of the stadium, basically from where the stage is and everything around and behind it.

Apart from floor seats, tickets will have five different pricing tiers. Judging from the seating chart, there will be around 60,000 or so seats available.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 9AM BST with a pre-sale a few days earlier on Ticketmaster.co.uk.