ROH returning to Universal Studios for more TV tapings in May

ROH is returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, for several weeks worth of television tapings next month. The tapings will be at Soundstage 19 on the backlot of the theme park.

The tapings will be held on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, with the Saturday filming taking place between 6PM and 10PM and the Sunday filming being an hour shorter from 4PM to 7PM.

Tickets are priced $20 for each night or $30 if you want to go both nights for a $10 discount. Tickets are available now at Eventbrite.

Apart from the first month of episodes, ROH has taped its weekly episodes along with Dynamite, making it quite a long night of tapings for fans and production crew.