WWE has announced the first match for Monday’s RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

RAW will see The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest go up against 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio of The LWO in singles action.

WWE previously announced that Bad Bunny will be on Monday’s RAW to react to the recent attack by The Judgment Day. As noted, it’s expected that RAW also feature the official WWE Backlash announcement on Rey and Bunny vs. Priest and Dominik Mysterio.