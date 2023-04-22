Mercedes Mone takes a shot at the dirt sheets

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) is scheduled to defend her IWGP Women’s title against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom’s All Star Grand Queendom event on Sunday. Prior to the show, Mercedes wrote “I’m richer than I’ve ever been and I love that for me 😍😍 #moné” on her Twitter account. Mercedes later wrote the following…

“The fact that there’s dirtsheets for scripted entertainment is hilarious! Y’all need to keep the fantasy booking/stories for Reddit 🤭🤭. Let us entertainers, entertain you! Point blank period…… Please enjoy our hard work and craft! Have fun you marks ✌🏾🫶🏽🫶🏽”



