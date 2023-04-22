Billie Starkz comments on facing Jade Cargill, debuting in Japan, and her future

Billie Starkz battled Jade Cargill at AEW Battle of the Belts VI, and she recently discussed how that match came about. Starkz spoke with Wrestling With Honor and you can see a few highlights below:

On her 2022 debut in Japan:

“Japan is like another home. It’s definitely a place where wrestling has a deep tradition and evolves. My little time in Japan already has shaped me so much as a performer and my respect for Joshis.”

On facing Jade Cargill at AEW Battle of the Belts VI:

“It was a last minute opportunity but one I’m so happy I had. It’s definitely a rush to be on live tv in front of that large of a crowd.”

On what’s next for her:

“Graduate high-school, start college, and be a full-time wrestler.”