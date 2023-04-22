AJ Styles Update

AJ Styles has not wrestled since he suffered a broken ankle in December of 2022. Styles noted at the time that he wasn’t going to have surgery.

In regards to Styles’ status with WWE after missing Wrestlemania 39, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated the following…

“He was not around Wrestlemania weekend and we are told it’s just a matter of him being cleared to return from the broken ankle he suffered in December and being ready to perform. We haven’t heard he’s been at the WWE Performance Center or anywhere else on the road for the company.”

While a return date for Styles hasn’t been confirmed, he was included in the roster graphic to promote the 2023 WWE Draft. According to clevelandclinic.org, a broken ankle can take around 3-4 months to recover from without surgery.