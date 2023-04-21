WWE publishes Uncle Howdy’s theme on Apple Music and Spotify

WWE today officially released the song Feared which up until a few weeks ago has been used as the theme for Uncle Howdy. The song is now available on Apple Music and Spotify with Uncle Howdy on the artwork cover.

Uncle Howdy has not appeared on WWE television for several weeks and pretty much fell off creative when Bray Wyatt also suddenly disappeared due to a rumored illness. Wyatt’s program with Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania was dead after a week or so and Lashley was left without an opponent on the show.

The 2 minute 44 second theme song is produced by Def Rebel, a music production company which took over CFO$ as WWE’s lead theme song producer. Def Rebel has been working with WWE since early 2019 on theme songs and it’s led by Ali “Dee Theodore” and Anthony Mirabella III.