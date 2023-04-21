WWE contributed £21.8 million to the Welsh economy with Clash at the Castle

The Welsh government said today that WWE’s Clash at the Castle at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium this past September generated £21.8m for the Welsh economy.

The study found that three quarters of the 60,000+ fans who attended the show traveled from outside of the country. An Economic Impact Study with over 3,000 respondents also found that 57% of non-locals said the event made them want to explore other parts of Wales.

“Clash at the Castle had a global audience of millions, and with all eyes on Principality Stadium, we showcased what a magnificent venue we have here in Cardiff,” Welsh Rugby Union interim CEO Nigel Walker said.

Wales’ economy minister Vaughan Gething added, “In addition to the direct economic impact the event delivered here in Wales, it provided us with a huge boost to our profile internationally. This included opportunities to showcase Wales’ vibrant language and culture through bespoke content creation shared globally on WWE’s social media channels.”