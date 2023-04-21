Updated Smackdown lineup for tonight

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

As seen in the video below, Megan Morant has announced that Solo Sikoa will take on Matt Riddle in a No DQ match on tonight’s show. It was also announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest will take on Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio:

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle in a No DQ match

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Xavier Woods