Ronda Rousey worked WrestleMania 39 injured

Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE television since her and Shayna Baszler won the women’s tag team showcase match at Wrestlemania 39. Dave Meltzer noted that the plan for Rousey and Baszler to challenge for the women’s tag team titles is “on hold” for the time being. Rousey is still out of action with a broken forearm and isn’t ready to return yet.

Meltzer wrote the following in regards to why Rousey participated in the Wrestlemania 39 while injured…

“It was noted to us that her mentality regarding the injury was basically ‘F*** it,’ she’s doing Wrestlemania no matter what, basically because of her mentality from both herself and her mom regarding competing in real sports while injured.”