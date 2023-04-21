Reason Trinity Fatu/Naomi hasn’t joined Mercedes Mone in Japan

It has been almost a year since Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) were indefinitely suspended by WWE after walking out of RAW on May 16th 2022. While Mercedes started working for Bushiroad (parent company of NJPW/Stardom) and became the IWGP women’s champion, Trinity has not wrestled since leaving WWE.

While SI.com, Mercedes addressed rumors of her Bushiroad contract expiring soon…

“The rumors are so far from the truth. If it’s not coming from me or my voice, then how does anyone else know my business? None of it is true unless it is coming from me. It’s just a reminder that I’m a conversation starter.”

In regards to Mercedes and Trinity having a future in Japan, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following…

“The hard part about a longer commitment (to Mone) is that Bushiroad’s wrestling division, even though Stardom has grown greatly, has overall taken a major financial hit because of New Japan’s declines related to the pandemic, even with New Japan World up. Because of that, the wrestling division is under pressure to keep spending down. An example is that they were told they could bring in Trinity Fatu, but it was felt it would cost too much for the return and thus far hadn’t made that deal.”