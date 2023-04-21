PCO vs. Steve Maclin announced for Impact Under Siege

PCO vs. new Impact Wresting World Champion Steve Maclin is now official for Under Siege.

This will be the first title defense for Maclin, who won the vacant title at Rebellion this past Sunday by defeating Kushida. Last night’s post-Rebellion episode from Toronto saw Maclin host a Changing of the Guard Ceremony, where he said his mission will not be complete until he defeated a Canadian in their home country of Canada, just like he planned to do to the former champion who relinquished the strap due to injury, Josh Alexander.

Maclin then issued an open challenge to any Canadian. Impact President Scott D’Amore, who is Canadian and who was bullied by Maclin at Rebellion, came out and ended up introducing Maclin’s first challenger – PCO. The Perfect Creation One took out Maclin’s personal security team, then faced off with Maclin, who had retreated to the ramp.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will air live on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.